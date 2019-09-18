Wednesday, September 18, 2019

While the Republican senator Rick Scott was governor of Florida, his administration presided over the effective blocking of $70m in federal funds available for fighting the state’s HIV crisis.  Which, coupled with the fact that Scott refused to expand Medicaid in Florida, caused the state’s HIV epidemic to became almost peerlessly severe during Scott’s time in office.  Joining me today to talk all about Sen. Scott’s role in failing to combat HIV in Florida is Benjamin Ryan who is an editor at large at POZ magazine, wrote all about what’s happening in Florida for The Guardian.


On Friday, some of the Democratic presidential hopefuls are expected to attend an LGBTQ forum in Iowa at Coe College in Cedar Rapids which will be hosted by One Iowa, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy group; The Gazette, a daily in Eastern Iowa; and The Advocate. At the forum the candidates will address the audience before a question-and-answer session with the three moderators, one from each of the host organizations, and joining me today to talk all about the upcoming forum and the importance of LGBTQ issues in the 2020 election is Zach Stafford, the Editor in Chief of The Advocate the nation’s oldest gay magazine still in circulation.

Yesterday, we all witnessed former Corey Lewandowski show his utter contempt for Congress, the US Constitution, and our very Democracy, and while many pundits suggested that he was the victor in the hearing Heather “Digby” Parton of Salon suggests that the hearing showed that his stonewall campaign is finally crumbling and the impeachment courts are coming.  She joins me on the show today to talk all about yesterday’s hearing.

Tuesday, September 17, 2019


Over the weekend, new sexual assault allegations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh and since then a number of the 2020 Democratic Presidential candidates have called for his impeachment.  However according to Vox’s Senior Correspondent Ian Millhiser, Brett Kavanaugh can be removed from the court without going through the impeachment process and he joins me on the show today to talk all about how this could be done.

Mythologized and misunderstood, lauded and loathed, Susan Sontag left a legacy of writing on art and politics, feminism and homosexuality, celebrity and style, medicine and drugs, radicalism and Fascism and Freudianism and Communism and Americanism, that forms an indispensable key to modern culture. From the start of the Cuban Revolution to the Berlin Wall to the New York art scene, no writer negotiated as many worlds.  In the new book Sontag: Her Life and Work author Benjamin Moser tells her the story and examines the work upon which her reputation was based.  Utilizing hundreds of interviews and featuring nearly one hundred images—Sontag is the first book based on the writer’s restricted archives, and on access to many people who have never before spoken about her. 

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Arizona Supreme Court granted businesses a right to discriminate against same-sex couples to the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to drastically alter immigration law by closing the Southern border to most migrants seeking asylum. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.


Monday, September 19, 2019


Former Mayor of San Antonio, Texas and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Pres. Obama, Julián Castro, is running for the Democratic Party presidential nomination and if elected could become the first Latino-American president of the United States. While Trump made fears about immigration a defining issue of his campaign, Castro has made comprehensive immigration reform a central issue to his campaign for 2020. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his campaign.

Jodi Kantor of The New York Times will join us today to discuss her new book "She Said"

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, from calls for Justice Kavanaugh to be impeached to Pres. Trump threatening Iran on twitter……...  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

