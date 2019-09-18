Over the weekend, new sexual assault allegations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh and since then a number of the 2020 Democratic Presidential candidates have called for his impeachment. However according to Vox’s Senior Correspondent Ian Millhiser, Brett Kavanaugh can be removed from the court without going through the impeachment process and he joins me on the show today to talk all about how this could be done.
Mythologized and misunderstood, lauded and loathed, Susan Sontag left a legacy of writing on art and politics, feminism and homosexuality, celebrity and style, medicine and drugs, radicalism and Fascism and Freudianism and Communism and Americanism, that forms an indispensable key to modern culture. From the start of the Cuban Revolution to the Berlin Wall to the New York art scene, no writer negotiated as many worlds. In the new book Sontag: Her Life and Work author Benjamin Moser tells her the story and examines the work upon which her reputation was based. Utilizing hundreds of interviews and featuring nearly one hundred images—Sontag is the first book based on the writer’s restricted archives, and on access to many people who have never before spoken about her.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Arizona Supreme Court granted businesses a right to discriminate against same-sex couples to the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to drastically alter immigration law by closing the Southern border to most migrants seeking asylum. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
