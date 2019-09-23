Monday, September 23, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


As we follow the latest stories on whistle-blowers, Trump’s lies, and calls for impeachment, we turn to media critic and Daily Kos contributor Eric Boehlert. He joins me on the show to talk all about the coverage of the Trump-Ukraine story, the media’s false equivalence of Trump and Warren with regard to “populism,” and Trump’s lies about September 11 and more.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from a whistleblower calling out Trump’s appeals to Ukraine to Friday’s Climate Strike.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

