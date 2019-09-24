Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As the UN General Assembly discusses the climate crisis, the Trump’s outreach to a foreign leader to go after a political rival and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempts to make Brexit happen get messier. Editor-at-large at The Hill Steve Clemons joins me in studio today to talk all about the latest in foreign policy news.
The Trump administration continues to weaken regulations and rollback protections for our land, water, air and more. A “realignment” of the Bureau of Land Management puts the future of body in charge of protecting public lands in chaos. A ProPublica investigation unearthed internal records showing the contradictions and inner workings of the plan. Reporter at ProPublica, Mike Spies, joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

 Plus, SiriusXM Progress' own Dean Obeidallah stops by to talk about the latest on impeachment and more.

