Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Guns Down America has been mobilizing activists and pushing corporations to take concrete action on gun violence. The pressure has helped shift policies at places like Walmart and CVS, and now the organization is pressing Warner Brothers. Guns Down America worked with families of victims and survivors of the Aurora, CO, shooting to send a letter to the movie studio behind The Dark Knight Rises asking the company to lean into gun reform. Founder and executive director of Guns Down America, IgorVolsky, joins me on the show today to talk about this latest campaign.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:47 PM
