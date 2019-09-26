Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
A whistleblower revealed that the President used the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election. Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-02) joins me to talk about the latest news from Capitol Hill and beyond.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:53 PM
