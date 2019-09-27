Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Friday, September 27, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Assistant Director of the Wason Center for Public Policy and Lecturer in Government at Christopher Newport University, Rachel Bitecofer, developed the innovative forecasting model that predicted the 2018 Blue Wave with incredible accuracy. She’s been tracking everything from state legislative contests to congressional races to polling on impeachment. She joins me on the show today to help parse the latest polls and discussions surrounding them.
Climate activists protested last Friday here in New York City and across the globe to call for world leaders to do something about the climate crisis. Calvin Yang, a high school student and environmental activist, is one of the core organizers of the NYC Climate Strike Coalition. He joins me on the show today to talk about these protests and the movement.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Nancy Pelosi announcing a formal impeachment inquiry, the whistleblower complaint going public and revealing Trump’s outreach to a foreign leader to dig up dirt on a political adversary, and support for impeachment rising in the polls. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:51 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|