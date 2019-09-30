Monday, September 30, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


Life-long Manchester resident Rep. Chris Pappas made history when he was elected to Congress in New Hampshire last year, becoming the first LGBTQ representative for the state. He joins me on the show today to talk about serving the Granite State, impeachment, his Veterans’ Affairs Committee and Transportation & Infrastructure Committee work, and more.
As we continue to unpack the revelations about Trump's Ukraine call and the whistleblower's complaint that the President sought campaign assistance from a foreign leader, we’re digging into Trump’s approach and the far-right forces that fuel him. Research associate and reporter at Right Wing Watch Jared Holt wrote about it in the Washington Post in the article “How far-right conspiracy theories informed Trump’s Ukraine call.” He joins me on the show today to talk all about far-right extremism.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from a formal impeachment inquiry to a whistleblower complaint to Trump accusing Democrats of treason.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

