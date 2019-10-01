Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
From the formal impeachment inquiry to the whistleblower complaint to more Trump administration conversations with foreign leaders coming to light, a tangle of potentially incriminating issues and links between officials have emerged. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, has been following all the threads. She joins me on the show today to help unpack the latest.
Reporter Tom LoBianco has been following Mike Pence from his first campaign rally in Columbus, Indiana to his ascendancy to Vice President. In his new book Piety & Power: Mike Pence and the Taking of the White House, LoBianco chronicles Pence’s journeys through the conservative movement, his Evangelical conversion, his political ambition and more. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the Vice President’s story.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from revelations about Trump requesting favors from Australia’s prime minister to a formal impeachment inquiry to subpoenas for Rudy Giuliani, Mike Pompeo and more. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:13 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|