Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Veteran, science teacher and mom Elisa Cardnell is the only Democrat challenging incumbent Republican Dan Crenshaw for Texas’ second congressional district in southeastern Texas. She wants to unseat the incumbent who “Puts Trump over Texas” and bring more blue wave energy to the Lone Star State and Capitol Hill. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her campaign.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on more revelations about the Trump administration’s inhumane treatment of migrants, the Supreme Court case on DACA, a New York lawsuit to stop ICE arrests at courthouses, and more.
