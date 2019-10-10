Thursday, October 10, 2019
As the impeachment investigations accelerate, subpoenas are issues and denied, and Giuliani’s associates have been arrested, we are keeping tabs on all the developments. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, has been following all the threads. She joins me on the show today to help unpack the latest.
Last fall, Florida voters overwhelmingly supported Amendment 4—the ballot proposal to restore voting rights to ex-felons in the Sunshine State. But, the state legislature has put up hurdles to prevent as many as 1.4 million people from exercising their right to vote. Activists and advocates are pushing for justice to ensure that everyone who's entitled to vote can. Micah Kubic, executive director of ACLU Florida, joins me on the show today to talk about what's happening on the ground and in the courts.
Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) has been a force in the Democratic Party as the junior senator of New Jersey and a passionate voice on the House Judiciary and other committees. Tonight, he will be one of nine Democratic candidates taking part in CNN's LGBTQ town hall. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his campaign, the forum and the latest from Capitol Hill.
3:17 PM
