Monday, October 14, 2019
Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA-49) brought his environmentalism passion and expertise into office when he won last year, replacing climate change denier Rep. Darrell Issa. Under the Trump administration, the EPA has been rolling back protections and even targeting California for its efforts to go above and beyond the current regulations. Rep. Levin joins me on the show today to talk about holding the EPA accountable and more on the latest happening on Capitol Hill.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from more officials testifying before Congress about the Ukraine involvement to upheaval in Turkey and Syria to gearing up for the next presidential debate tomorrow night. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Plus, more from Michelangelo's visit to Friday's Values Voters Summit.
