Wednesday, October 09, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As we delve into the latest impeachment developments and more breaking news, we turn to author and contributor to The Bulwark Molly Jong-Fast to talk about it all. She joins me on the show today to discuss the impeachment inquiry, the hypocrisy of Trump’s kids, and the possibility of optimism in today’s political climate.

Chief of the Cherokee Nation, Chuck Hoskin Jr., announced the tribe's intention to send a delegate to Congress. Based on promises made in treaties signed in the 18th and 19th centuries, this Cherokee Nation delegate represents a historic first. Chief Hoskin Jr. joins me on the show today to discuss the new delegate and top priorities for his constituents.

In 1978, Gilbert Baker created a unifying symbol for the growing gay rights movement—a rainbow flag that debuted at San Francisco’s Gay Freedom Day Parade. His creation would become an international emblem of liberation, forever cementing his pivotal role in helping to define the modern LGBTQ movement. Baker’s memoir tells the story of his repressive childhood in 1950s Kansas to a harrowing stint in the US Army, and finally his art and activism in San Francisco. Award winning Art Director Charley Beal is a Board Advisor, as well as the Manager of Creative Projects for the Gilbert Baker Estate. Charley Beal, joins me on the show today to talk about his dear late friend, Gilbert Baker and Baker’s Memoir Charley helped bring to reality, Rainbow Warrior: My Life in Color. 

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:52 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 