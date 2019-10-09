As we delve into the latest
impeachment developments and more breaking news, we turn to author and
contributor to The Bulwark Molly Jong-Fast to talk
about it all. She joins me on the show today to discuss the impeachment inquiry,
the hypocrisy of Trump’s kids, and the possibility of optimism in today’s
political climate.
Chief of the Cherokee Nation, Chuck Hoskin Jr., announced
the tribe's intention to send a delegate to Congress. Based on promises made in
treaties signed in the 18th and 19th centuries, this Cherokee Nation delegate
represents a historic first. Chief Hoskin Jr. joins me on the show today to
discuss the new delegate and top priorities for his constituents.
In 1978, Gilbert Baker created a unifying symbol for the growing gay rights
movement—a rainbow flag that debuted at San Francisco’s Gay Freedom Day Parade.
His creation would become an international emblem of liberation, forever
cementing his pivotal role in helping to define the modern LGBTQ movement.
Baker’s memoir tells the story of his repressive childhood in 1950s Kansas to a
harrowing stint in the US Army, and finally his art and activism in San
Francisco. Award winning Art Director Charley Beal is a Board Advisor, as
well as the Manager of Creative Projects for the Gilbert Baker Estate. Charley
Beal, joins me on the show today to talk about his dear late friend, Gilbert
Baker and Baker’s Memoir Charley helped bring to reality, Rainbow Warrior: My Life in Color.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|