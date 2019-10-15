Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As witnesses testify, subpoenas are ignored and investigations intensify, we are keeping tabs on all the impeachment developments. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, has been following all the threads. She joins me on the show today to talk about the latest as the impeachment process keeps moving.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened from more in the impeachment inquiry to threats to the Voting Rights Act. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
