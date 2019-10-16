Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the departure of acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, reactions to the last night’s debate, the future of DACA and more.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:09 PM
