Thursday, October 17, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
With the nation focused on the presidential election, author and journalist Meaghan Winter, wants Democrats to pay attention to the states. In her new book All Politics is Local: Why Progressives Must Fight for the States, she writes about Republican gains in local politics and how Democrats can do the same to focus progressive energy back on the states. She joins me on the show today to discuss the political landscape and the role states play in checking presidential power.
