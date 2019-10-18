Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Friday, October 18, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Trump is taking credit for a supposed cease-fire in Syria, but the chaos that he set in motion continues and even some Republicans are speaking out. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton wrote about how Trump clearly gave Turkey the green light to invade the nation and how Republicans are reacting. She joins me on the show to talk about it, plus the latest developments in the impeachment investigation.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with chaos in Syria, Mick Mulvaney admitting to a quid pro quo with Ukraine and then walking it back, and more witnesses testifying before Congress. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:53 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|