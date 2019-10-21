Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Monday, October 21, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump announcing and then cancelling the G-7 summit at his resort, Sen. Bernie Sanders picked up some exciting endorsements at his Queens rally, and yet another Republican representative announced his retirement. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
