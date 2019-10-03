Thursday, October 03, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Progressive talk-show radio host and New York Times bestselling author Thom Hartmann joins me on the show today to talk about his new book The Hidden History of the Supreme Court and the Betrayal of America. With the new Supreme Court session starting next week, his analysis of how the “most harmless branch” has become a danger to democracy and how the people can take it back is as timely as ever.
