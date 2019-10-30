Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg are coming under increased scrutiny for the website’s handling of political ads and, especially, lies. As we approach the elections, the stakes keep getting higher. Contributor to Daily Kos and media analyst Eric Boehlert, joins me on the show to talk all about Facebook and more.
As witnesses testify, subpoenas are ignored and the House prepares to vote on impeachment tomorrow, we are keeping tabs on all the impeachment developments. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of Empty Wheel, has been following all the threads. She joins me on the show today to talk about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony, the House vote tomorrow and more.
