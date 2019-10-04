Friday, October 04, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The release of texts between US and Ukrainian officials is just the latest in the story of Trump’s corruption. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton has been following the latest developments from what’s going on at Capitol Hill to phone calls and officials traveling the globe. She returns to the show to talk all about it.
Representative Chris Collins (R-NY-27) was the first sitting congressman to endorse Donald Trump and now has resigned after finally pleading guilty on insider trading charges. Democratic candidate Nate McMurray, came within 1,100 votes of Collins last year and is running to fill the seat again as the Western New York congressional seat gains national attention. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his campaign.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the release of texts between US diplomats and a senior aide in Ukraine, Trump’s false claims of a “coup,” and Trump’s call to investigate China. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
