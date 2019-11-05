Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the release of Mueller investigation notes, more bombshell testimony and a federal court blocked Trump’s attempt to conceal his tax records. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
The investigations into Trump keep ratcheting up, as witness after witness confirms Trump’s attempted extortion of Ukraine and more misdeeds. Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-02) joins me to talk about all the latest developments on Capitol Hill and beyond.
