Monday, October 07, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Dozens of experts came together to publish their assessments of Trump’s mental state for the book The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President. Two years after the volume was first published, the danger keeps growing. Contributor and Training and Supervising Analyst Emeritus with the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute Dr.Lance Dodes wrote about how Trump is a sociopath because of his lack of empathy for others, loss of reality, rage and more. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
This morning, Trump announced plans to withdraw US forces from the Middle East and leave it to others “to figure the situation out,” risking upheaval and more. CEO of Avicenna Strategy, former White House Senior Director and State Department Senior Advisor, and SiriusXM guest host Nayyera Haq joins me on the show today to talk about the situation in Turkey, plus the latest in the Ukraine scandal.
