Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened as impeachment support in the polls keeps growing, Trump announced the plan to pull US troops out of the Middle East and more developments in the impeachment inquiry and whistleblower complaints. John returns to the show today—this time for a special in-studio appearance—talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
As the impeachment inquiry continues, Trump also announced a radical shift in US policy and presence in the Middle East. Iraq war veteran and member of the House Armed Services Committee Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joins me to discuss the consequences of Trump’s announcement in the region and across the globe.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened—the Trump administration kept another witness from testifying before Congress, the Supreme Court agreed to take up another abortion case, and the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases with major consequences for LGBTQ rights. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
