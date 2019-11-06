Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Last night, the Democrats had big victories in Virginia and Kentucky. As we continue unpacking the results, Political Director of Daily Kos and Publisher of Daily Kos Elections David Nir joins me to talk all about last night’s elections and look to 2020.
Last night, Virginia state government turned bright blue with Democrats taking control of both houses of the legislature for the first time in 26 years. Newly re-elected State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (VA-9) was on the ground campaigning for her seat and dozens of others around the state. She joins me on the show today to talk about the sea change and aims for the new legislative session.
In The Hermit King: The Dangerous Game of Kim Jong Un, Asian geopolitical expert Chung Min Lee tells the story of North Korea, focusing on the rise of the Kim Dynasty and its atrocities, motivations, and diplomatic goals. He joins me on the show today to discuss the nation and its mysterious leader who has a unique bond with Trump.
