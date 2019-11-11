Monday, November 11, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from major election victories last Tuesday to more bombshell testimony to preparing for Wednesday’s impeachment hearings. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

A new bill that would make animal abuse a federal offense has passed both Congress and the Senate and now goes before Trump for signature. Rep.Ted Deutch (D-FL-22) introduced the bipartisan bill Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act (H.R. 724) along with Rep. Vern Buchanan, and he joins me on the show today to talk about this important protection and more from Capitol Hill with the latest on impeachment and more.  

Last week, Virginia turned Blue and a Democrat won the governorship, making significant developments for progressives as we look for 2020. Assistant Director of the Wason Center for Public Policy and Lecturer in Government at ChristopherNewport University, Rachel Bitecofer, developed the innovative forecasting model that predicted the 2018 Blue Wave with incredible accuracy and she’s been analyzing everything from state legislative contests to congressional races to polling on impeachment. She joins me on the show today to talk about last week’s election results, the impact of the impeachment and more.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:10 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 