Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has
happened from major election victories last Tuesday to more bombshell testimony
to preparing for Wednesday’s impeachment hearings. John returns to the
show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The
Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The
Progressive and In These Times and the associate
editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison,
Wisconsin.
A new bill that would
make animal abuse a federal offense has passed both Congress and the Senate and
now goes before Trump for signature. Rep.Ted Deutch (D-FL-22) introduced the bipartisan bill Preventing Animal
Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act (H.R. 724) along with Rep. Vern Buchanan, and he
joins me on the show today to talk about this important protection and more
from Capitol Hill with the latest on impeachment and more.
Last week, Virginia
turned Blue and a Democrat won the governorship, making significant
developments for progressives as we look for 2020. Assistant Director of the
Wason Center for Public Policy and Lecturer in Government at ChristopherNewport University, Rachel Bitecofer,
developed the innovative forecasting model that predicted the 2018 Blue Wave
with incredible accuracy and she’s been analyzing everything from state
legislative contests to congressional races to polling on impeachment. She
joins me on the show today to talk about last week’s election results, the
impact of the impeachment and more.
