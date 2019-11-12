Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


US intelligence expert and best-selling author, Malcolm Nance¸ has been breaking down the roots and significance of Trump’s criminal and reckless rise to power. He joins me on the show today to discuss his new book The Plot to Betray America How Team Trump Embraced Our Enemies, Compromised Our Security, and HowWe Can Fix It.



Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from impeachment witnesses to Virginia’s election and beyond. Fresh from the Supreme Court where he heard the arguments in the DACA case, Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.


