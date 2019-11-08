Friday, November 08, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As we've been watching evidence of Trump's crimes pile up, his defenses and defenders have become more desperate and incoherent. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton wrote about how the GOP line has changed from “no quid pro quo” to “he’s a moron.” She joins me on the show to talk about it, plus the latest developments in the impeachment investigation.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland revising his testimony, Jeff Sessions and Michael Bloomberg’s new political campaigns, and Tuesday’s election results. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
