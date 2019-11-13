Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As the impeachment investigation ramps up, we focus on an area where Trump has left his mark—the judiciary, and specifically the Supreme Court. Regular Signorile Show guest and legal affairs writer at Slate.com, Mark Joseph Stern, who has been covering the courts. He joins me on the show today to discuss his new book, American Justice 2019: The Roberts Court Arrives.

Plus, live coverage of the impeachment hearings.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:50 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 