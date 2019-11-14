Thursday, November 14, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The public impeachment hearings began yesterday, and the witnesses are speaking of the crimes and coverups for all Americans to hear. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton has been following all the impeachment developments, the partisan arguments and latest revelations.” She joins me on the show to unpack yesterday’s impeachment hearings and look ahead.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the DACA case before the Supreme Court, an election victory in Arizona and more.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:22 PM
