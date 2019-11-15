Friday, November 15, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As we delve into the latest impeachment developments, we turn to author and contributor to The Bulwark, The Daily Beast and other publications, Molly Jong-Fast to talk about it all. She joins me on the show today to discuss the impeachment hearings and more.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the first public impeachment hearings, the DACA case before the Supreme Court, and new candidates entering the 2020 field. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 4:24 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|