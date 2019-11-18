Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Monday, November 18, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Friday, longtime Trump advisor and self-described “dirty trickster” Roger Stone was convicted in federal court of seven felonies. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, has been following the case and the many connections to the Mueller investigation, Trump and more. She joins me on the show today to talk about the verdict, plus the latest on impeachment.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from bombshell impeachment hearing testimony to the reelection of a Democratic governor in Louisiana to Trump’s decision to pardon three war criminals. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:54 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|