Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Four additional witnesses testify today before Congress as part of the public impeachment hearings, unearthing more about Trump’s phone call to the Ukrainian president and the bribery he engaged in by holding up foreign aid. House Judiciary Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee member Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) joins me on the show today to talk about the latest in the impeachment hearings and more from Capitol Hill.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from public impeachment hearings to the Supreme Court’s consideration of releasing Trump’s tax records to the conviction of Roger Stone. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
As the impeachment inquiry continues, the dozen witnesses testifying before congress, exposing the Trump administration’s crimes and cover-ups. Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-02) joins me to talk about all the latest developments with impeachment and more.
