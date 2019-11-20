Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Public impeachment hearing testimony keeps implicating Trump and his associates in extorting Ukraine. Former White House Senior Director and State Department Senior Advisor, and host of Resistance Abroad on SiriusXM Nayyera Haq joins me on the show today to help unpack the revelations from Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland’s testimony and more.
As more witnesses testify in public impeachment hearings, evidence of extortion and bribery piles up. Daily Kos senior political writer, Joan McCarter, joins me on the show today to discuss the testimony and more from the impeachment inquiry.
