Thursday, November 21, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Today, two more witnesses testified before Congress in public hearings, rounding out two weeks of bombshell testimony. Political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay joins me on the show today to discuss the latest, plus last night’s Democratic Party presidential debate.
Award-winning poet Saeed Jones writes about growing up in the South as a gay black man in How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir. He shares stories of carving out a place for himself, within his family, within his country, within his hopes, desires and fears. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his new book.
