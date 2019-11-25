Monday, November 25, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has been fighting for the “dignity of work” for decades from his hometown of Mansfield, OH, to the national stage. In his new book Desk 88: Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America, Sen. Brown traces progressive eras and political risk takers through the stories of the senators that used to occupy the desk he sits at in the Senate today. He joins me on the show to talk all about progressivism over the decades, plus news from Capitol Hill.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from bombshell public impeachment testimony, to upheaval in the Navy leadership over the case of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes, to Michael Bloomberg officially announcing his presidential bid. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
