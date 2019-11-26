Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As the impeachment investigation and the 2020 election ramp up, we’ve been following public reactions and press coverage. Contributor to Daily Kos and media analyst Eric Boehlert, has been writing all about the media’s unbalanced treatment of the issues and more. He joins me on the show to discuss the forces shaping the news.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from more explosive impeachment testimony to a battle over getting witnesses to testify to a threat to same-sex marriage. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
