Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The feel-good Thanksgiving fantasy of the peaceful gathering of Native Americans and settlers has been challenged over the years, but never before with such depth and understanding. Professor of Native American and Colonial American history at George Washington University, David J. Silverman, explores the facts and fictions in his new book This Land Is Their Land: The Wampanoag Indians, Plymouth Colony and the Troubled History of Thanksgiving. He joins me on the eve of Thanksgiving to talk about it all.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the ruling blocking Trump’s denial of immigrant visas for those without medical coverage, a new report on the Trump administrations “zero tolerance” policy, the push for Stephen Miller to resign, and more.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:22 PM
