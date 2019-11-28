Today we have a best-of program for you. Tune in to hear some of our favorite recent segments:
- Meaghan Winter on her book, All Politics is Local: Why Progressives Must Fight for the States
- Benjamin Moser on his book, Sontag: Her Life and Work
- Mark Joseph Stern on his book, American Justice 2019: The Roberts Court Arrives
- Anne Nelson on her book, Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right
- Steve Hasson on his book, The Cult of Trump: A Leading Cult Expert Explains How the President Uses Mind Control
- Chung Min Lee on his book The Hermit King: The Dangerous Game of Kim Jung Un
Have a happy Thanksgiving!
