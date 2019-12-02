Monday, December 02, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Former FBI lawyer and ongoing Trump target Lisa Page broke two years of silence to talk about her experience, Trump’s “deep state” conspiracy and why she’s going public. Author and contributor to The Daily Beast Molly Jong-Fast joins me on the show today to discuss the exclusive interview, impeachment and more.
Former Obama Administration White House Staffer, MSNBC Political Analyst and Chief Public Affairs Officer of MoveOn.org, Karine Jean-Pierre joins us on the show today to discuss her new book, Moving Forward: A Story of Hope, Hard Work, and the Promise of America, to talk about her journey as a young, black, immigrant, lesbian woman to working at the White House.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from impeachment hearings to presidential candidates dropping out and more. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
