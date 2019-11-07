Thursday, November 07, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Beyond impeachment, more key witnesses and investigations are happening, specifically the trial of political operative and associate of Trump, Roger Stone. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, has been following all the courtroom developments. She joins me on the show today to talk about the trial, what it means for Trump, and the latest on impeachment.
In his new book, When They Come for You: How Police and Government Are Trampling Our Liberties - and How to Take Them Back, bestselling author David Kirby exposes federal, state, and local violations of basic constitutional rights. From free speech to privacy to due process, these issues transcend partisan divides. He joins me on the show to talk about what’s at stake and how to push for change.
