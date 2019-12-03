Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As more states propose laws against reproductive rights, we turn to Abortion Access Force for the latest in pro-choice information and activism around the country. Political comedian and Abortion Access Front founder Lizz Winstead joins me on the show today to talk more about abortion rights under attack and more.
As we prep for tomorrow’s House Judiciary Committee hearings on impeachment and digest the latest on Attorney General William Barr’s disagreement with the Inspector General, we turn to independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel. She joins me on the show today to talk about impeachment panels, Attorney General Barr and the Inspector General and more.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from a Second Amendment case going before the Supreme Court to the latest in the court battle over Trump’s financial records and tomorrow’s House Judiciary Committee panel. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 4:01 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|