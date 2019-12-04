Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The impeachment inquiry enters a new phase today with experts testifying before the House Judiciary Committee and the release of the revelation-packed report from the House Intelligence Committee. Legal scholar and advocate, Prof. Jennifer Taub, joins me on the show to breakdown the report, the hearings and more.
This year’s summit in London marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. Meetings among world leaders devolved into Trump calling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "two-faced" and cancelling a news conference today. Editor-at-large at The Hill Steve Clemons joins me in studio today to talk all about NATO.
