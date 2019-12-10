Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The impeachment process moves along now that the Democrats have put forth two articles of impeachment—Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, has been following it all. She joins me on the show today to talk about impeachment and the report from the Inspector General.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened with impeachment, a new trade deal and more. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from articles of impeachment to the Trump administration’s attempt to fast-track death penalty cases to Kentucky’s extreme anti-abortion law. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
