Monday, December 09, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
When the Southern Poverty Law Center reported on Trump adviser Stephen Miller’s white nationalist ties, it inspired calls for him to be fired from the White House. National Reporter at HuffPost, Christopher Mathias, has been covering Stephen Miller and the efforts to stop him from influencing more policies. He joins me on the show to talk all about Miller and the representatives, senators and advocacy groups that want him to leave the White House.
Today, the House Judiciary Committee holds an impeachment hearing as we wait for the draft articles of impeachment. Executive editor at Above the Law and contributor to The Nation, Elie Mystal, joins me to talk all about today’s hearing, the new report from the Inspector General and more.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:15 PM
