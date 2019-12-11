Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In the latest effort to defend Trump, the conservative TV channel One America News tried to bring a former Ukrainian parliamentarian who purported to have dirt on Biden to the US. Political reporter for The Daily Beast Betsy Woodruff Swan reported on the ploy and the international players. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on accountability for border authorities who won’t give detainees flu shots, pushing back against the Trump policy forcing visa applicants to disclose social media information and more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:43 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|