Thursday, December 12, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report on the Russian investigation and subsequent testimony debunked right-wing talking points about a "deep state" conspiracy against Trump's 2016 campaign, but Attorney General William Barr has been pushing alternate narratives. National affairs correspondent at The Nation, Jeet Heer, writes about Barr’s partisan attacks and the larger systematic problems that are being overshadowed. He joins me on the show today to unpack the Inspector General’s findings and what’s at stake.
In 1965, two intellectual giants debated race and American society in a famous televised debate at the Cambridge Union in England. Writer and Professor, Nicholas Buccola wrote all about the event’s history in his new book The Fire Is Upon Us: James Baldwin, William F. Buckley Jr., and the Debate Over Race in America. He joins me on the show today to talk about how race plays into the mythos of the American Dream in the debate and reverberations today.
