Friday, December 13, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As we delve into the latest impeachment, track Rudy Giuliani’s whereabouts and unpack more of the latest political news, we turn to author and editor-at-large at The Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast to talk about it all. She joins me on the show today to discuss the impeachment articles and much more.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the vote on impeachment articles, new information about the war in Afghanistan, and a negotiated trade deal. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
