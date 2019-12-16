Monday, December 16, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
We are just months away from the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin—a state that played a pivotal role in the 2016 election. All eyes are on the state and the local Democratic Party operation is looking to make an impact in 2020 and beyond. Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Ben Wikler, joins me on the show today to talk all about the “cheddar bomb” movement, efforts to stop a purge of the voter rolls and more.
Associate Chair and Counselor of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison, has been a leader in South Carolina and national Democratic Party politics. Now, he wants to unseat one of Trump’s biggest defenders, Senator Graham, and he’s rising in the polls. He joins me on the show to talk about the latest in his campaign and respond to Graham’s latest comments about impeachment.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from impeachment momentum to protests against ICE. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
