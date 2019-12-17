Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Tomorrow, the House votes on impeachment articles, which could lead to a historic trial in the Senate. As senate and house leaders debate the proceedings, witness and more, we turn to political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay to parse the latest developments.
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rejected Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s requests for four Trump-administration witnesses in the impeachment trial, widening the rifts as the House prepares to vote on impeachment articles tomorrow. Professor of law at UC Berkeley, Jonah Gelbach, writes that the Democrats still have opportunities to lead the charge in the impeachment process and he writes about them in the LA Times. He joins me on the show today to talk about how he thinks the “Democrats can call the Republicans’ bluff on impeachment.”
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:14 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|