Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Veteran journalist Dan Froomkin started Press Watchers in response to how Trump has exposed and exploited chronic weaknesses in American political journalism. As the House prepares to vote on articles of impeachment, he joins me on the show to scrutinize the media’s coverage of the proceedings and what’s really at stake.
Today, for the third time in history, the House votes on impeaching the President. Chris Lu, who is a former White House Cabinet Secretary, former Deputy Secretary in the Obama Administration, former deputy chief counsel of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and a current senior fellow at the Miller Center, joins me on the show today to discuss the latest in impeachment proceedings.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:43 PM
